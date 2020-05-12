Gordon Wallace, father, foodie, joke teller and stone mason passed away on May 2, 2020. For those of you that knew Gordon well, you knew that he loved food, and loved to cook. He was the guy that would make his own 20lb ham, or sausages for the absolute joy of being able to share with his family and friends. The day he finally cracked the recipe for HIS Melton Mowbray Pork Pie was one for the books, and I'm sure the entire pub heard about it. Speaking of the Pub, he often enjoyed dropping in, having a pint or two, and doing the crossword puzzle at the bar... all the while using his quick English wit to tease the barkeeps. Gordon loved travelling back to England, where he would visit his old stomping grounds in Lancashire. He would walk the canals, eat the fish & chips with mushy peas and sit in the pub where his parents, and their parents once sat. It was always comforting for him to go back to England and meet family friends that remembered the day he was born, and would affectionately call him, "Little Gordie." Gordon's legacy will live on through his family and friends as they reminisce about the love he had for his pick up truck, The Beatles, historical trivia, and his unusual amount of kitchen gadgets. And lets not forget, "this, that and the other". He was a proud stone mason, and his work can be found on projects in Stratford, Cambridge and across Canada. He is survived by his children, Leigh Mounsey and husband Todd (Jack and Charlie), Brett Wallace and wife Nicole (Mackenzie, Clive, Murray, Olive, Keagan, Sebastian, Jane). Brother to Pamela Lowe, Ian Wallace (wife Madeline), Tony Wallace (wife Joanne). E by gum, we will have a celebration at the Argyle Arms in Cambridge for Little Gordie when the world allows us out to play. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 12, 2020.