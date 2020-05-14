Grace Dora (Dienesch) ANGUS
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Wellington Terrace in Fergus at the age of 86. Grace was predeceased by her husband Robert Peter Angus (1970), mother and father Susanna and George Dienesch, brothers Otto, Fred and Richard Dienesch, grandchild Christina Angus and great-grandchild Jennifer Lynn Angus. Survived by her sister Elizabeth Hazard. Will be deeply missed by her daughter Cindy Angus, husband Wayne Elliott and their children Josh and Tyler Elliott; her three sons Gary and his wife Jaqueline, Joe and his wife Jayne and their child John Angus and Bob and his wife Tracy. Grace will also be remembered by her nieces and nephew. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the nurses, staff and management at Wellington Terrace. Cremation and a private family service have taken place. Interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Society, in Grace's memory would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or condolence on our funeral home website, www.corbettfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Cambridge Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
