Grace LEITCH
Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener on Saturday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving mother of Terry Blacklock (Heather Cairns), Kim Ramsay, and Randy Blacklock (Carole). Proud and loving Grandma of John Blacklock (Kate Dobinson-Dunne), Megan Blacklock (Joel Hudman and son Logan), Corey Blacklock, and Kelsey Blacklock and G.G. to Landon Kettyle. Grace was a caring and loving person. She loved her family and spending time at the family cottage in Southampton "Cuddle Doon". It was passed down from her grandparents and will hopefully stay in the family to be enjoyed by future generations. The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at Innisfree House for their compassionate care. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home and Cremation Centre (519) 623-1290. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Grace's memory to Innisfree House would be appreciated by her family.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
