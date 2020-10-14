1/1
Grace Lena ANDERSON
With heavy hearts Grace Lena Anderson (nee Baird), born in Windsor, ON passed away peacefully, in Thornbury, ON just short of her 93rd birthday on Monday, October 12, 2020. Cherished mother of Janice Cummings (Keith) of Clarksburg, John Anderson of Annan and Sandy Anderson (Holly) of Waterloo. She was a kind and fun loving grandma to Andrew (Liana), Karey (Dan), Alex, Drew, Kate and Charlie and great-grandma Gracie to Emmy, Lochlan, Poppy, Reid. Survived by her brother-in-law Donald Holmes of Sarnia. She will be remembered fondly by her close friends, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by Annette and Mythri of Guelph. Predeceased by her husband Stanley Anderson, parents John and Helena Baird and sister Barbara Holmes. She was proud of her Scottish Heritage and being first generation Canadian. A kind, caring mother and woman who devoted her entire life to helping others in need through various volunteer organizations in the Cambridge area. A Special mention to Meals on Wheels and the Trinity Soup Kitchen for over 45+ years of dedication where Gracie put her amazing cooking and baking skills to work. Gracie's quick one-liners and sense of humour, her numerous and memorable songs/melodies and incredibly infectious laugh is a special heartfelt memory to all who knew her. Despite battling Alzheimer's disease, it was comforting and remarkable that she still continued to live a fulfilled life throughout the majority of those years. Gracie carried a personal key chain with the following inscription: GRACE: From the Latin meaning graceful. She is a happy go lucky person who enjoys life by helping others. Nothing is too much trouble and she expects no reward. Generous to a fault. This is our Gracie! A special thanks to Chartwell Retirement Home in Collingwood and Errinrung Retirement and Long-term Care Home in Thornbury for your loving care. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment at Mount View Cemetery in Galt will take place at a later date. Donations to Trinity Community Table in Cambridge or Errinrung Retirement and Long Term Care Home Resident Fund would be appreciated by the family. Family and friends are invited to sign Gracie's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
