It is with unbearable sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Grant, due to complications with diabetes. Cherished son of James and Catherine Brodie, much loved brother of Dana Brodie and brother in law of Larry O'Brien, adoring Uncle of Kyle and Brandon O'Brien, as well as many cousins in Vancouver and Scotland. Grant was truly one of a kind. A pure soul and a huge heart, he loved nothing more than making people laugh and bringing happiness to everyone around him. Grant's favorite moments were spent with Family. He absolutely treasured his nephews and loved watching scary movies, shoe shopping, going out to eat, and just being with them. Grant and his sister Dana were inseparable ,having the best time just being together laughing until tears came, and talking about nothing for hours on end. Grant enjoyed watching or "debating" baseball with his dad, and loved tennis. He also had a close relationship with his Auntie Margaret aka Auntie Boo. Grant had an extraordinary bond with his Mum, whom he lovingly called Mama, and they would do anything for each other. They especially loved Halloween and Christmas and would spend hours decorating every inch of home and yard. Grant along with his sister belong to an incredible circle of friends that he dubbed "Grant's Girls"... Shelly, Emilie, Maggie, Pam, Denise, Paula, Sarah, Christa, Christina, Jodi, Michelle, Sabrina, Natalie, Tina and Jean. Grant was proud to be a part of them, and oh they love and miss him so. Grant was brilliant, hilarious, unfailingly kind and generous. Even to hold out his hand to a stranger in need. Even though we are devastated at our loss, and cannot imagine our world without Grant in it, we take comfort that he is now with his Gran McColl, whom we are sure welcomed him with open arms, and we are so very thankful and grateful for the wonderful loving years we were allowed to have him with us. The family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love we have received in the form of hundreds of messages, texts, phone calls, cards, flowers, and food. And we thank you all for being part of Grant's life. Cremation and private family service have taken place as per Grant's wishes. Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.



