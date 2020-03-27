Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Murdock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Clarence Murdock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Clarence Murdock Obituary
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Greg Murdock on his birthday March 22, 2020 at the age of 78, a resident of Hilltop Manor in Cambridge. He was the son of the late Melba Dawson. Survived by sisters Sandra Mason, Bonnie Oliver (Scott) and the late Laurie Dawson. Brother David Dawson. Nieces Denise Sheriff and Chelsea Carey, nephew's Duane Mason (Diane), Corey Baker (Lindsay), Ryan and Christopher Dawson. Greg worked at Walkers for all of his life. Cremation has taken place and memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -