It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Greg Murdock on his birthday March 22, 2020 at the age of 78, a resident of Hilltop Manor in Cambridge. He was the son of the late Melba Dawson. Survived by sisters Sandra Mason, Bonnie Oliver (Scott) and the late Laurie Dawson. Brother David Dawson. Nieces Denise Sheriff and Chelsea Carey, nephew's Duane Mason (Diane), Corey Baker (Lindsay), Ryan and Christopher Dawson. Greg worked at Walkers for all of his life. Cremation has taken place and memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 27, 2020