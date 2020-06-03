Gregory Gerard Peter FORTE
1953-03-15 - 2020-05-24
FORTE, Gregory Gerard Peter March 15, 1953 - May 24, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce Greg's passing at St. Josephs Health Centre, Palliative care, Guelph, after a brief battle with cancer. Greg lived a rich, full life with a warm childhood and made many friends and good times while working at Ballengers, The Queens and The Time Club. Beloved father of, Greg, Rose (Laura Paaren), Mamie (Ray Sallans), Sarah (Jordyn Christie), Emily Forte-Skalko (Spencer) and Mark Leclair. Much loved grandpa (Pee-paw) to Wyatt Oliver. Dear brother of Paul (Sandra), Joe, David (Karen), Catherine Barrie (Richard), John (Susan) and Steven (Karen). Dear uncle of twenty-two nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Greg's honor to the Cambridge Food Bank. A celebration of Greg's life will take place at a later date, when we can gather, to be announced.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
