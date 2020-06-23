It is with great sadness that we, the family of Griselda Forde, announce her passing on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in her 80th year. Shortly before her death, Griselda was visited by members of the family. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of over 60 years, Michael Forde; her children Ingrid Doll and Roger Forde (Julie); her granddaughter Shannon Doll; her sisters Brenda Carter of Cambridge and Arminta Barrow of N.Y.C; her brothers Keith Weekes (Elaine) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Orrie Weekes and Hayden Barrow of Barbados; her sisters-in-law Patricia Small (Tyrone), Beverly Smith, Cecilia Wharton-Stoute (Ian), Angela Carter (Lon), and Cheryl Wharton; and her brothers-in-law Vincent Forde, Trevor Wharton and Wendell Wharton (Karen). She will also be sadly missed by her dear friend Joy Pugsley who lovingly helped care for her. Griselda is predeceased by her youngest daughter Michelle Forde (2014); her son-in-law Jonathan Doll (2019); her brothers Jeffery and Adrian, both of the USA, and Richard of Barbados; and her sisters-in-law Sheila Farnum (2012) and Molly Forde (2020). Griselda will also be fondly remembered by her numerous immediate and extended family and friends. Born on February 5, 1940 in Barbados, West Indies, Griselda lived a full life. She immigrated to Canada in July 1967 and started her new life as a Canadian citizen along with her family. She quickly found employment with Long Manufacturing, where she spent over 23 years. Family was very important to Griselda and she poured her heart and life into the role of wife and mother. Church was a very important part of her life. She was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Cambridge for over 40 years, as well as being involved at other assemblies such as Calvary Assembly - Ladies Bible Study and Encore Seniors Group; Living Word Baptist Church - Wednesday Night Bible Study and Forward Church - Oasis Seniors Group. We would like Griselda to be remembered as a strong woman of faith and a serious prayer warrior. The family would like to thank the LHIN Network, Dr. Hahn, Dr. Doherty, Donna Gill, nurses Ram and Elaine, and PSW Rose for the care and kindness provided during her brief illness. A time of visitation and a committal service has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held for the first anniversary date in 2021. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Temple Baptist Church, Living Word Baptist Church or Calvary Assembly, all of Cambridge.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 23, 2020.