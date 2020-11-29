As a result of a heart attack suffered on October 20th, GUY JAMES GIFFORD (Jim) passed away peacefully on November the 10th at the age of 95, surrounded by family at his home in Cambridge, as was always his wish. Jim was the thoughtful, loving, and beloved husband of Jeanette Bessie Gifford (nee Roberts) for 67 years. A cherished father to oldest son Guy James Gifford, Jr. (Cindy) to "favourite daughter" Jennifer Louise MacLaren (Gary) and to youngest son Jeffrey Alan Gifford (Donna). Jim was predeceased by his mother Helena Mary Gifford (nee, Gaunt), father Edward Guy Gifford, mother and father-in-law Bessie and Edmund Roberts, daughter-in-law Christine Isabella Davidson, in-laws Belle & Archie, Daisy & Richard, Mayme & Fred, Elizabeth & Bill, Evelyne & Earl, Lawrence & Rita, Willie & Amelia, Eddie, and Freddie. Remembered always in his thoughts are his brother Ian and sister Sheila. Known as "Pops", he was loved and will be greatly missed by grandchildren Ashley (Chris), Ryan, Emily, Grace and Faith, Danielle and Riley, and by his great-grandchildren in Australia, Charlotte, James, Adelaide, and Henley. Pops was also loved and will be greatly missed by Kayla and Ryan (Donna). He will be missed by sister-in-laws Irene Roberts (Eddie), and Margaret Roberts (Freddie), and will be missed by many nieces and nephews, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Born in Toronto Jim settled in Brampton with Mr. and Mrs. Holley in 1937. Mrs. Holley, known as "Ma Holley", was a loving mother to Jim. Her spiritual guidance led him to be Confirmed in the Anglican Church. He later became a member of the United Church of Canada when marrying Jeanette. At the age of eighteen in January of 1944 Jim joined the RCAF becoming an Air Gunner. Eventually posted to CFB Moncton, World War II ended before he was stationed overseas. On his first leave in 1946 Jim joined Legion Branch 15 in Brampton, remaining a member (for 75 years) until his passing. Upon returning to Brampton after being honourably discharged, Jim started Gifford's Taxi and sponsored a basketball team bearing his name. Jim was a lifetime member of the Lorne Scots Regiment, a Shriner, a Mason, and a member of The Friends of the Canadian War Museum for over 25 years. He was proudly one of "The Brampton Bunch", a group of friends from the Class of 1939 who met regularly for many years. Jim and Jeanette met in 1952 while both were working at A.V.Roe (Orenda Engines in Malton) home of the Avro Arrow. Falling in love immediately, Jim and Jeanette married in August of 1953 at First United Church in Port Credit. They settled in Port Credit, and then moved to Erindale Woodlands in Mississauga. Jim and Jeanette became partners in business, running Highway Brokers, a successful import, export, and customs brokerage company for some thirty years. Over the years they travelled in Canada, to the USA, and to Europe. They retired to Cambridge in 1992, and were always thankful that they found such a wonderful neighborhood with such exceptional neighbours. A left-hander, Jim was accomplished at basketball, baseball, curling, and golf, with many trophies and newspaper articles as evidence. He was a fine dart, pool, and billiard player, and as the "historical evidence provides", quite a poker and craps player. He was gifted at math with the ability to do complex multiplications in his head his entire life, always amazing those that witnessed - think human calculator. Jim also had a great singing voice, regularly serenading Jeanette with songs from the Big Band era. Jim and Jeanette were avid sports fans, following golf, hockey, curling, baseball, and basketball. They rarely missed a Blue Jays or Raptors game over the past twenty five years. Jim was a kind and generous person, friendly to all. Truly one of a kind, his undying spirit will be greatly missed. On November 6th, 1995, he penned a note for Jeanette that read "Death is only the start of the beginning of another portion of your life". As our world is now without him, the universe, the great beyond, the place that is heaven, is now with him. As a family we will be forever grateful for all the years that we had with him as husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. We will carry the Gifford name proudly in his honour. A family service was held on Thursday November 12th. The family would like to thank Anglican Minister Reverend Marita Williams for providing personal prayers and blessings for Jim and family. The family would like to thank Corbett Funeral Home in Cambridge for the considerate care and attention. Jim was cremated and will be interred in the family plot in Mississauga. A Celebration of Jim's life is planned for 2021. The family would like to thank the following for their care and kindness over the years; Dr. Michael Lawrie, Dr. Adam Wilson, Dr. A. S. Pandey, Dr. Micheal Wang, Dr. Dennis Kim, Pharmacist Sanjay H. Patel, favourite PSW Nancy Barrows, and favourite nurse Debbie Coyne. The family would also like to thank all of those at Cambridge Memorial Hospital who provided kindness and care to Jim and family during his stay, including among the many, Dr. J. Matthew, Dr. M. Matthews, and the nursing staff and all staff on 2A and 4B. A donation in the name of Guy James Gifford (Jim) made to The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund, c/o Brampton Legion 15, or to a charity of one's choice
, would be greatly appreciated by Jim and the Gifford family.