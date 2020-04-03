|
Passed away peacefully with his lovely wife, daughter and son by his side at Innisfree House on Tuesday March 31, 2020 in his 60th year. Guy worked in the automotive industry for 40 years, he was the go to man. Guy was a family man who never gave up. After a long 2 and a half year battle with ALS, he fought until the very end. Guy never let it define who he was. He always said to "walk proud", and that is what we will do. Guy loved being on the open road on his Harley, and coaching and cheering on his children in sports with his wife alongside. Beloved husband of Jodi and father of Delaney and Eric. Predeceased by his father Cyrille. Lived on by his mother Marie-Jeanne, brother to Luc Trottier, Yves Trottier (Shanda), Lynne Trottier and Doris Trottier (Gord) with many nieces and nephews. Cherished by a big family and many friends. At the request of Guy, a cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House, Kitchener, would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank all the staff at Innisfree House for everything they did for Guy in his final days.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 3, 2020