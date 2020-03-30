|
Remembering Gwen and Ed Alexander. Two soulmates who went to heaven together. They left us peacefully in their sleep, at home, with their family at their bedside. Ed went to sleep in his 84th year, and Gwen joined with him in her 81st year. They met in their teen years, it was their first love, and they were married on August 3, 1957. They were the loving parents of Marie and her husband Stephen Bekessy, and Chris Alexander. They were predeceased by many of their brothers and sisters who remained in England. Ed was a First Class Officer for The British Royal Marines, Commando Division, Infantry Sniper, serving for Britain, before moving to Canada in 1967. He was a proud member of the Canadian NATO Association. Gwen was a volunteer with The Ladies Auxiliary for The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 126. Throughout the 1970's they enjoyed fostering children for The Cambridge Childrens' Aide Society. They opened up their home and their hearts to become loving foster parents for many, many newborns. Gwen was a top notch Tupperware dealer during the 1970's. Many of you may have met her through Tupperware parties. Gwen and Ed always enjoyed volunteering as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause for so many Christmas celebrations over the years. They were Santa and Mrs. Clause for various organizations in both Ontario and for The Florida State Parks. Ed retired from Raytheon Canada in Waterloo where he enjoyed many years working within the engineering team. Gwen retired from MDS Laboratories where she'd worked as a medical courier for two dedicated decades. Together they took an early retirement in order to volunteer more time to The Florida State Parks Wildlife Preserves. Their lives were so greatly enriched by their Florida wildlife experiences and their many coastal adventures which they shared with close friends, and on occasion, family would join them there too. Our family shared a lifetime of laughter and we made so many good memories together. It was a life filled with love where we shared new experiences, we travelled and explored the world together and we found ourselves in so many new circumstances and (now funny) predicaments. We had a family gathering in February to celebrate a few of those treasured memories which we all shared as a family. They will always be remembered as the best mom and dad that any kid could ever have wished for. Their Cremation has taken place with The Tri-City Cremation Services. Please visit www.tricitycremations.com for the Cambridge on-line memorial from February 2020. As a tribute for having known this upbeat, kind and always helpful couple, we only ask that you please, remember them often.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 30, 2020