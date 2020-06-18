Gwen HANEY
Passed away peacefully at Stirling Heights LTC on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Annie (Coulas) Haney. Survived by her brother Lawrence (Lillian), nieces Judy Ferguson (Walter), Janice Merli (Franck), Cathy Urquhart (John) and nephew David (Claire Jubinville). Gwen worked for many years as a bookkeeper and took great pride in her mathematical skills. At a young age, Gwen joined Soper Park Tennis Club and belonged there well into her eighties. She enjoyed many canoe trips on Ontario rivers with the Ancient Mariners. Gwen was a faithful member of First United Church. A private family service will be held at a later date. Special thank you to Cheryl and all the staff at Stirling Heights for the care provided over the past eighteen months; it is truly a home! Thank you to Brother Mark for his friendship and spiritual support to Gwen over the years. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Gwen are asked to donate to Cedar Hill United Church or a charity of your choice.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
