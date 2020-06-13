Hedwig Johanna SCHOTTMANN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hedwig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, on June 9, 2020, Hedwig Schottmann, a beautiful soul, left us. She was 85 years of age. Dearly loved by her husband Rudolf Schottmann for over 60 years, her children Anna (Rob), Alfred (Sarah), Sabine, Annette (Maureen) and daughter-in-law Dianne. Hedwig was predeceased by her sons Daniel, Rudy and David. She will be sadly missed by her eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hedwig was a devoted wife and mother spending her years taking care of everyone, her baking skills were second to none!! God has a new angel; you can now rest in peace. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home, Paris, Ontario Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Hedwig's family will have a private graveside service in Mount View Cemetery in Cambridge. In Hedwig's memory, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca 519-442-2200


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dwayne D. Budgell Funeral Home - Paris
1105 Rest Acres Road
Paris, ON N3L 3E3
(519) 442-2200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved