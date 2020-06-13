Peacefully, on June 9, 2020, Hedwig Schottmann, a beautiful soul, left us. She was 85 years of age. Dearly loved by her husband Rudolf Schottmann for over 60 years, her children Anna (Rob), Alfred (Sarah), Sabine, Annette (Maureen) and daughter-in-law Dianne. Hedwig was predeceased by her sons Daniel, Rudy and David. She will be sadly missed by her eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hedwig was a devoted wife and mother spending her years taking care of everyone, her baking skills were second to none!! God has a new angel; you can now rest in peace. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home, Paris, Ontario Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Hedwig's family will have a private graveside service in Mount View Cemetery in Cambridge. In Hedwig's memory, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca 519-442-2200
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 13, 2020.