Helene Marie Guenard GODIN
Passed away peacefully, at Stirling Heights Long Term Care, Cambridge on Friday, October 23, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Claude Guenard (1988) and Edgar Godin (2011). Loving mother of Claudette (James) McRae, Rita Guenard (2014), Guy (Sandie) Guenard, Aline (Gaston) Corriveau, Denis (Debra) Guenard, Louise Jensen (Ray Hachey 2014), Raoul (Wendy) Guenard, Diane Rumig (Roger Duke), Rose McCue (2002) (Richard McCue 2009), Jeannine (Frank) Goreing, Carole (Frank) Formica, George (Ivy) Guenard, Patrick (Janice) Guenard, infant son Real and infant daughters Marie Helene and Lucie. Lovingly remembered by the Godin family; John Godin, Diane Morrison, Raymond Godin, Richard Godin, Gary Godin, Janette Brugess, Carol Lachance, Gerry Godin, Paul Godin, Deborah Nuhn and the late Michael Godin. Sadly missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by sisters Julie Duval and Emilienne Pronovost and sisters-in-law Gisele Lessard and Jeannine Lessard. A heartfelt thank you to the residents of both Marion Residence and Stirling Heights for their friendship and to all the nurses and doctor who cared for Helene. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Visitation will be held at Coutts Funeral Home, 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, 519-621-1650 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Upon arrival to the scheduled events, funeral home staff will provide complete directions. A private family Funeral Mass will be held. However, all are invited to join through a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass that will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 on the Coutts Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment to follow Mount View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada. Family and friends are invited to sign Helene's online condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
