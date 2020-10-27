Helmut KUHN

Peacefully, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, on Tuesday October 20, 2020 of Paris and formerly of Cambridge, in his 79th year. Beloved husband to the late Marjorie (nee Johnston -2020); loved dad to Nicole Martin (Guy) and Rodger Kuhn; cherished Opa to Hope, And Eric Kuhn and Maddy, Jax, and Paige Martin. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the SPCA would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com
or by contacting WM. KIPP 519 442 3061.