Age 87, died April 3, 2020, peacefully at the Fairview Mennonite Home Cambridge, survived by wife Margaret, children Ron, Debbie, Tricia and families, born in Rotterdam, came to Canada 1953, survivor of WWII. Worked at B&W 26 years, served Health Safety Committee 16 years, volunteered Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) 20 years, honored by its ICCAIR for his unique caring. Though he and his wife were kids that went through the atrocities of war and the deep poverty that followed, they were raised with simple solid truths and the will and conviction that man has to be reliable and faithful. His faith in an all loving God that had a clear purpose for his life was his guiding light. His philosophy: "The integrity of a good man ripples through the generations and makes the world a better place." be a team player, look outside yourself and pass on this love and good will. The family extends special thanks to Phil, Jamie, Linda, CEO and staff at CMH and all his outstanding friends and staff at Fairview for their love, support and honor guard exits from this world into the next now embraced by his all loving Father. May he reap the joy he gave us. Additional thanks to all his friends at Calvary Pentecostal and B&W. Donations: CMH Foundation tribute Henry Vanderloo.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 10, 2020
