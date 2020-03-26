|
Passed away peacefully in his 80th year at Innisfree House in Kitchener with his devoted son David Hugh (Anne Marie) by his side. Survived by his loving wife, Lesley. Sadly missed by his sisters Margaret (Roger), Patricia, Mary (Lawrence), Anne (Paul) and his sister-in-law Jane (Jimmy). Proud grandfather of Amanda (Andrew), Nolan, Brittany (Alex), Bryce (Ana) and Vanessa. Cherished great-grandfather of Sabrina, Luke and Charlotte. Uncle to several nieces and nephews. Dear friend to John and Grace Gagne. A man of moral intelligence and integrity who applied whatever was right to everything he did. As per Hugh's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Fund or Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family. Messages and condolences my be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 26, 2020