It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ida Elmina Ward of Cambridge, ON on November 21st, 2020 at the age of 91. Ida will be remembered as a gentle, loving, kind, and sometimes saucy mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend. She cherished her family and had a very special relationship with her three grandchildren. She loved crossword puzzles, music, cooking, and a good laugh. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Joshua (Kylene), Meghan (Matthew), and Katie (Christopher), her great-grandchildren Theodore and Zachary, her sister Edna, her nieces Helen and Barbara, and her nephew John. She will also be dearly missed by her friends at Hilltop Manor. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, daughters Jackie, Judith and Jennifer, her nephew Peter, and her parents John and Lillian. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held by invitation only. Those wishing to attend the service on-line are asked to contact Lounsbury funeral home.