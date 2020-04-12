|
|
DUROCHER, Ida Jean May July 4, 1925- April 9, 2020 Jean passed away peacefully in her 95th year, at Fox Ridge Seniors Facility, Brantford, Ontario. She was predeceased by her loving husband Frank Durocher and parents Benson and Neota Hendra. Mom was a wonderful mother to daughter Barbara (Jack) Muntz, sons Gerry (Mary) Durocher and Greg (Lisa) Durocher. She was a loving grandmother to Caralee (David), Taryl (Chris), Barb (Darin), Matt (Sarah), Rich (Angela), Dan (Vienna), Andrew (Danielle), Maddison, and Chelsea (Ryan). She was a devoted grandmother to 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Jean was very active member of Immanuel Baptist Church (Brantford) and her home church, King Street Baptist Church (Cambridge). She was the first woman Deacon's Chairperson at King Street Baptist Church and she faithfully served in many positions over the years at both churches. Her dream has finally come true as she joins Frank in meeting her Lord face to face. The immediate family will attend a graveside service lead by Pastor Victor Lujetic. A Celebration of Jean's Life will occur at King Street Baptist Church, Cambridge, Ontario, date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to Barthel Funeral Home (519-653-3251). As expressions of sympathy, donations to King Street Baptist Church would be appreciated by her family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 12, 2020