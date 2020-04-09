|
At the age of 100, Isabel Irene Wilson peacefully finished her journey at Park Lane Terrace, Paris, on April 2, 2020. She was born in Roseville, Ontario in 1919. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bruce Franklin Wilson in 1972. Cherished mother of Craig Wilson (Margaret) and Jim Wilson (Barb). Predeceased by her son Clarke (1956) and daughter Denise (2006). Cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Goldie and predeceased by seven siblings. Bruce and Isabel farmed for many years around Princeton and Paris. Isabel was a Life Member of the Whiteman's Creek Women's Institute, a long-time volunteer with Meals on Wheels and was a valued member of Bethel Stone United Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, details of the Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In Isabel's memory, donations to either the or Bethel Stone United Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 9, 2020