Ivy died peacefully at her Dorcas Bay home on Sunday May 24th, surrounded by love, with family close, at 99 years young, after a spectacular sunset. Anyone who knew Ivy will remember her for her sense of humour, her love of fun and adventure. Swimming, Rowing, Walks, Hockey, Cooking, Cribbage, Dominos, Parties, 4pm Happy Hours, Manhattans, Sunsets...just a few of her favourite things. Ivy and Ted divided their time between their beloved Dorcas Bay home in the summer and Trophy Gardens RV Park in Alamo Texas in the winter, for many of their years together. Ivy will be greatly missed by her children; Brian (Valerie), Ron, Alan (Senia) and Ann (Peter), by her grandchildren; Todd, David, Susan, Timothy, Matthew and Sam Pollock, Jennifer Pollock, Andrew Miller and Ashley Salen and by her great grandchildren Chloe, Adeline, Timothy, Jack, Roman and Grace. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Ted in 1999. At Ivy's request, cremation has taken place. A private family Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. A life well lived, Adios!