J. H. L. "Harry" Cobo June 2, 1929 - September 24, 2020 Harry has begun his new adventure; having passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener. Harry is predeceased by his sisters Stella and Lucille. Dear son of the late Herman H. and Lucy L. (nee Pearson) Cobo. Beloved husband of Ivy M. (nee Hill) Cobo; loving father of sons John George and Thomas Irwin. Grandfather of two cherished granddaughters and two great-grandchildren. Harry is also survived by his extended family and many nieces, nephews and their families. At Harry's request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Innisfree House or Lisaard House would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
