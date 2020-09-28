1/1
J. H. L. "Harry" Cobo
1929-06-02 - 2020-09-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. H. L. "Harry" Cobo June 2, 1929 - September 24, 2020 Harry has begun his new adventure; having passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener. Harry is predeceased by his sisters Stella and Lucille. Dear son of the late Herman H. and Lucy L. (nee Pearson) Cobo. Beloved husband of Ivy M. (nee Hill) Cobo; loving father of sons John George and Thomas Irwin. Grandfather of two cherished granddaughters and two great-grandchildren. Harry is also survived by his extended family and many nieces, nephews and their families. At Harry's request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Innisfree House or Lisaard House would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved