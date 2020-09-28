We are saddened to announce the passing of our mother, Jacqueline Forbes, nee Lafleche, at the Cambridge Memorial hospital on September 15th, 2020. She was born in Sturgeon Falls Ontario on August 2, 1925. Predeceased by her first husband, Norman Leslie Lennox, on November 13th, 1964, and then predeceased by her second husband, William James Forbes, on August 3rd, 2004. She has left behind her 3 children, Wayne Lennox (Lynn), Lorraine Lennox, and Diane Lennox (Joseph Laface), and 3 step children, Eugene Forbes (Sharon, deceased), Robert Forbes (Lillian), and Donald Forbes (Joanne), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place at Tri City Cremations. Celebrations of her life will take place according to the personal wishes of the families. Our mother wore many hats, as most women do, but I once asked her some years ago what some of her best memories were and without hesitation, she said "back in the bush with Bill"...I hope Ma, you're out there right now with Bill by your side...we all love you very much. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com
or by calling 519.267.7199