Jacqueline (Jacquie) Rose Kanmacher (nee Weiler) passed away quickly and peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in her 89th year. Jacquie was a devoted Catholic and a giving, caring, easy-going and family-oriented person who always looked to find the good in everyone. Jacquie was a secretary early in her working life and adept at 'short hand' working for Revenue Canada. Primarily a stay at home Mom, but she eventually returned to work as an office secretary at Franklin Manufacturing. She loved walking and was an avid reader. She also and enjoyed gardening and curling with Ken and friends. Jacquie volunteered for the CWL, March of Dimes and for the . Jacqueline was a strong Liberal and past secretary for the Liberal Party of Canada. Her homemade lasagna and ice-cream cake were perennial favorites. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years Kenneth, parents Nicholas and Gertrude Weiler, sisters Patricia, Marilyn, Elaine, Nancy, Colleen, brother Leroy, and brother-in-law William. She is survived by her children Mark (Ruth), Scott (Maria), Kevin (Melissa), Gregg (Kim) and grandchildren Michael (Natalie), Andrew, Theresa, Scott (Mieke), Zachary, Hannah (Ryley), Nathaniel, Kayla (Justin), Brooke (Scott), and Kirstie. Her great-grandchildren include Angelene, Noah, Hazel, Hadley, Madelyn, along with her brothers-in-law James Kanmacher (June), Don Nicholls and Steve Mader. Our family would also like to extend a special thank you to the Staff at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Chesley Ontario for all your special care and attention. Cremation has taken place and a visitation will be held at Barthel Funeral Home (566 Queenston Road, Cambridge) on Friday, February 21st from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with vigil prayers at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clements RC Church (745 Duke Street, Cambridge) on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow and all are welcome. Interment will occur in the spring at St. Clements cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer and Alzheimer Societies. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 24, 2020