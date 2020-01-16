|
Twenty six years since your short life ended here, your circle in heaven grows. Nanny MacDonald joined you, Poppa, Great Nanny and Pops. Most importantly, in May you were reunited with Mom. Living through and after the pain of your death helped prepare her for a courageous fight against cancer. Your life and death was present in her heart, always. She died in peace and love, too soon for all of us but ready to embrace you there. This anniversary is always sad for us but a little less now, knowing that the person who gave you life here has joined you in the Life Everlasting. Love Dad (Branka), Mark (Christine), Luke (Ilia), Brian and all those who love and remember you
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 16, 2020