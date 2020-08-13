With the heaviest of hearts and great sadness we announce the unexpected, but peaceful, passing of Jim Smith, on Friday July 31, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital surrounded by family at the young age of 51. Beloved husband of Tammy (Louch), loving father of Hayley and Madison (Brody Sinclair) and the extremely proud Papa J to Haven. He often said, he wanted nothing more than to have grand babies, we are grateful he met Haven. Jim was born in Sarnia and moved to Hespeler when he was thirteen. Known during his high school years as one of the Hespeler boys. Even though he lived in Sarnia and Preston longer, he very much considered himself a Hespelerite. Predeceased by his parents Larry Smith and Barbara Slaughter (Wilder). Survived by his cousins, Tim Gordon, Carrie Brooks and Mike Gordon (Claire), Uncle Bob and his brother Dave. Jim had a wonderful sense of humour, and even those who didn't know him very well were sure to have had a laugh or two at something he said. Jim will be greatly missed by his family and friends who knew and loved him, and he will always be in their thoughts. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their attention and care, with a special thanx to Dr. T Sharma. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Epilepsy Ontario or The Canadian Cancer Society
. Cremation has taken place. The family will be holding a drop in visitation on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1 pm - 3 pm at Four Fathers Brewery (125 Guelph Ave Cambridge - upstairs event space) and then a private Celebration of Life will be held. Messages and condolences may be left at ww.tricitycremations.com
or 519.267.7199.