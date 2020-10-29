Passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Innisfree House in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 83. Father of Cheryl (Al) McEwan, Donette (Al) Kolpean, Jim (Jackie) Mercer, and Jason Mercer. Grandfather of Tristan (Jessica), Spencer, Hunter, Nicole (Patrick), Shane (Carly), Joshua (Kayla), and James. Great-grandfather of Hazel, Dexter, Claire, Colton, Cayge, Jude, Paisley, and Jett. Jim is also survived by his sister, Joan LeGrand, and the mother of his children, Denise Mercer. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lorna Bernard, father James Waddell Mercer, mother Helen Shaw Mercer, brother Alexander, and sisters Helen and Barb. Born in 1937, and raised in Galt, Ontario, Dad worked at IBM for 35 years, retiring in 1992 on the family farm near Sheffield. Never one to put his feet up for long, Dad kept busy gardening in the greenhouse, raising turkeys and peacocks, and breeding his beloved Shetland Cattle, and also working at Settlers Farm Supplies, in Sheffield. Dad truly loved hunting season. Those annual expeditions for deer, moose, and ducks with his friends and family were legend. Dad or Grandpa Mercer as he was known, was proud of his children and grandchildren, and was just getting to know the next generation of great-grand kids. He will be dearly missed. The family is so grateful for the tender care Dad received from the staff at Innisfree House. Cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House-Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Each donor will receive a tax receipt and a thank you letter will be sent to the family of the deceased. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com
