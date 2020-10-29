1/2
James Edward MERCER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Innisfree House in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 83. Father of Cheryl (Al) McEwan, Donette (Al) Kolpean, Jim (Jackie) Mercer, and Jason Mercer. Grandfather of Tristan (Jessica), Spencer, Hunter, Nicole (Patrick), Shane (Carly), Joshua (Kayla), and James. Great-grandfather of Hazel, Dexter, Claire, Colton, Cayge, Jude, Paisley, and Jett. Jim is also survived by his sister, Joan LeGrand, and the mother of his children, Denise Mercer. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lorna Bernard, father James Waddell Mercer, mother Helen Shaw Mercer, brother Alexander, and sisters Helen and Barb. Born in 1937, and raised in Galt, Ontario, Dad worked at IBM for 35 years, retiring in 1992 on the family farm near Sheffield. Never one to put his feet up for long, Dad kept busy gardening in the greenhouse, raising turkeys and peacocks, and breeding his beloved Shetland Cattle, and also working at Settlers Farm Supplies, in Sheffield. Dad truly loved hunting season. Those annual expeditions for deer, moose, and ducks with his friends and family were legend. Dad or Grandpa Mercer as he was known, was proud of his children and grandchildren, and was just getting to know the next generation of great-grand kids. He will be dearly missed. The family is so grateful for the tender care Dad received from the staff at Innisfree House. Cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House-Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Each donor will receive a tax receipt and a thank you letter will be sent to the family of the deceased. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved