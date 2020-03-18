|
|
Passed away with family by his side on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 83. Left to mourn his passing are his children Marg, Brian, Penny, Nikki, Crystal and Kris; grandchildren Chad, Jeremy, Carlie, Devon, Katie, Landon, Hailey, Ethan, Alyssa and Emry; and great grandchildren Alivia, Isla, Avah, Henry and Ayden. Predeceased by his parents Herbert and Pearl (nee Sully). James was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 126, played in a shuffleboard league on Monday and the Wednesday Senior pool league. James loved to volunteer helping with the Poppy campaign, Saturday afternoon meat draw and the monthly breakfast club. To honour James' wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donation may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 126. Arrangements entrusted to Barthel Funeral Home.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 18, 2020