Jim passed away peacefully, on August 5, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, with his wife and daughters at his side, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Fakelman) and daughters Dianne (Bruce) Miller of Bayfield, Marlene (Lee Hickling) Morrow of Kincardine, and Gayle (Rock) Boudreau of Lindsay. Proud Grandpa to seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Leota Taylor and James Cunningham and twin brother Joseph. Jim was Executive Vice President of the Ontario Grain and Feed Dealers Association, was an avid curler and golfer at the Galt Country Club, and he was a world-renowned story teller. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to please go to Chrohn's and Colitis Canada, the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, or the charity of your choice
. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290.