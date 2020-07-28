Mitchell, James June 4, 1939 - July 23, 2020 Born in Perth Scotland, James Mitchell passed peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital with his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth, and their son James Jr. (Lee Ann) by his side. Devoted father to Debbie Mitchell (Ray) and Julie Lapointe (Keith). He was an amazing Papa to Dawn Rieck, David Henry, Dylan Lapointe, Liam Mitchell, Hailey Mitchell, Kenzie Lapointe, and great-grandfather of five. Survived by his brother Mackenzie Mitchell and his wife Vivian. Jim will be missed by family in Canada, Scotland, England, and Australia. James was well known for his kindness and gentle demeanor, as well as his incredible cunning at the poker table. His call of "All In" was common, and his friendships shared with those around the poker table were cherished. His love of Canada was as deep as his love of his homeland, and he returned to see "The Heather" and his family often over his 54 years in Cambridge. Interment at Parklawn Cemetery Cambridge on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. All are welcome while respecting social distancing and Provincial guidelines for larger gatherings. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated.