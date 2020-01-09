|
Leith: James Vance (Jamie) June 3, 1946 to January 4, 2020 At home, with his family by his side, Jamie left us peacefully on January 4, 2020, in his 74th year. Forever in love, Jamie and Jennifer (nee Dean) were married for almost 50 years. Loving father of Ryan (Tara) and Andrew (Anita). Proud PopPop to Kailyn, Cameron, Kenzie, Erika, Taeden and Vance. Dear brother of Brad (Gwyneth) and Libby Shantz (Ken) and beloved brother-in-law to Ross and Juliet Campbell. He also adored his relationships with his nieces, cousins, and extended family. Jamie was born and raised in Cambridge, Ontario, by loving parents Alexander (Sandy) Leith and Mary Leith (nee Menhenitt). He had a big personality and a fun, adventurous spirit, making lifelong friends during his school days at Highland, St. Andrews, Galt Collegiate, Southwood, as well as Maestershaft and Ryerson in Toronto. Jamie's sales and entrepreneurial careers were rewarding to him, but his family was the most precious thing in his life. He loved raising his two boys and supporting their activities. Known as the super fan, he often acted as a sideline coach at hockey and football games and track and field events. Lifelong boaters, Jamie and Jennifer spent their summers on the water. They cherished their annual cruises to northern Georgian Bay and, in recent years, loved anchoring at the Lagoon City beach on a hot summer afternoon. In the winter months, Jamie enjoyed riding his golf cart, "shuffling", and sitting in his lanai with friends at his Saddlebag Lake home in Florida. Fishing with his Dad, Bud, and sons; watching car races with Ross; golfing with Mike and Rids; and photographing birds and animals were some of his other favourite things to do. Jamie lived his life with passion and joie de vivre and will be dearly missed. He requested that we forego a traditional service; therefore, the family invites you to visit with them and share fond memories of Jamie at a reception to be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E. Orillia on January 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the . Fond memories of Jamie are welcomed to be sent to www.simcoefuneralhome.ca