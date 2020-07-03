Jane O'Brien

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jane Lesley O'Brien, after a nearly four-year battle with Leiomyosarcoma cancer on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at age 56 years. Jane grew up living in London Ontario as an only child and attended the University of Western Ontario. She started her career as a social worker realizing her desire to help people. She volunteered in her kids' school, passionate about the Breakfast Club Program. This inspired her to go back to school at the age of 40 to become a teacher. She spent over a decade teaching at St. Ambrose and St. Vincent de Paul in Cambridge. Jane's happy place was camping in her trailer; she loved baking, her koi pond and will be greatly missed by her fur babies Aggie, Moxie and Mally. Jane will be deeply missed and forever cherished by her husband Mark, her children Jordan and Samantha, Justin and Lizzie, and Hillary, and her grandson Lincoln, as well as many extended family members and friends. We would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton who provided her with excellent care. We would also like to thank the people at LHIN who helped support us these past years, especially Melanie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre or Nutrition for Learning. Due to Covid restriction, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A Private Memorial Service was held at Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, Ontario (519)-740-0669.