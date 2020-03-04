Home

1972 - 01
REIDT, Jason Patrick. It is with great sadness that the family of Jason announce his passing on Friday February 14, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital at the age of 48. Loving husband of 18 years to Adele Reidt (Daly). Proud father to Jacob 15, Conner 13 and Zachary 9. Beloved son of Wendy Reidt (Keyes) and the late Allan Reidt. Sincere thanks to Dr. Demers and Dr. Luk as well as the staff at TGH for the exceptional care. As per Jason's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in Jason's honor on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 7-11pm at Four Fathers Brewing Co. Cambridge On.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 4, 2020
