Jean Ellen Roche Obituary
Mrs. Jean Ellen Roche (Park) born in Wyoming On., January 4, 1928 was graciously taken gently on February 24, 2020. Marrying late husband W. Gladstone Roche in 1969 she enjoyed baby sitting and attending King St. Baptist Church & women circle. She lovingly raised her son Ken Roche RMT, and helped deliver newspapers in the neighborhood. She is Survived by brother Harvey Park and grandson Charles Harbridge. Ken extends his appreciation to sisters-in-law Elenore Smith, Betty King and residents of Cambridge for their support. Visitation 3:30 Saturday, March 7, at Barthel's, 566 Queenston Rd Cambridge with service at 4:30 p.m.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 4, 2020
