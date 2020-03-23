|
|
Peacefully, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in her 93rd year. She is survived by loving family. Sister of Mary M. Bartleman of Cambridge and Rev. Bruce G. Bartleman and his wife Alice of Fergus, David Frank Bartleman (2018) and his wife sister-in-law Barbara Bartleman of Cambridge, and Ruth Elizabeth Bartleman (1944). Aunt of Nancy and Martin West of England, Carolyn and Richard Boyne of Elmira, Dr. Betty Bartleman and Murray McNab of Ladysmith, B.C., Janet and Dennis Owens of Cambridge, Sue Bartleman and Kevin Brown of Toronto, Lorna and Mike Felske of Eganville and Christopher and Christina Bartleman of North Vancouver. Great-aunt of Haley Owens, Rebecca Owens, Henry Brown, Catherine Brown, Sarah and Ben Zavitz, Holly and Alex Fensham, Maggie Boyne, Claire Bartleman and Adam Bartleman. Great-great-aunt of Oliver John Zavitz. Predeceased by her father David Knox Bartleman (1963) and mother Hannah Elizabeth (nee Welland) (1965). Jean was an outstanding Legal Secretary of longstanding at Simmers, Edwards and Jenkins Law Firm in Cambridge, Galt. She was a long time member of Central Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Senior Choir, the Flower Guild, Session and the famous Carol Singer Dolls Group for many years. In her spare time, she loved to curl and socialize with her friends and siblings at the Galt Curling Club and the Galt Country Club. To honour Jean's wishes a private graveside service was held. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be arranged at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society or Cancer Research Institute would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.couttsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 23, 2020