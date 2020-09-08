Jean Green has joyfully been reunited with her beloved husband, Gilbert (2005) and cherished son, Stephen (2016). Jean entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 4, 2020 in her 87th year. Left to mourn her passing is her loving daughter, Carol (Steve) Shoniker of Brighton, devoted grandchildren John (Catherine) of Montreal, Andrew (Melissa) of Cobourg and Melissa (Kyle) Robinson of Pembroke. She will be greatly missed by her great grandchildren, Grady, Lee and Cole of Cobourg and Benjamin of Pembroke. Jean was blessed with a special chosen family, Linda and Bill Dronyk of Kitchener, their children Mandy and Benjamin and Carl, Brielle and Emery Blake. Grandma Green will always hold a special place in their hearts. Jean was the 11th child of the late Harry and Minnie Johnson of South Shields, England. She is survived by her sister Sylvia of Hebburn England, and many nephews and nieces in the U.K. Jean will be sadly missed by her dear friends of almost 60 years, Nancy McKay and Marion McGuiness, as well as her many friends and acquaintances. Jean followed her husband, Gil, to Galt from her hometown of South Shields in 1960 with her young family where she became involved with the Girl Guides, which eventually led to her becoming the first District Commissioner of the Girl Guides for Hespeler in the mid 1960's. Jean has been an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 272 and Ladies Auxiliary for 40 plus years. In recent years Jean moved to Granite Landing Retirement Residents where she made numerous new friends. Cremation has taken place. During this time of global health uncertainty, at Mom's request there will not be a service. A private interment will happen at a later date. If your heart is telling you to send flowers, Jean would love you to buy flowers for yourself. Colourful carnations were a favourite. Nothing would please her more than knowing that you are thinking of her today inspired you to reach out to someone you love. If you wish, donations to Cambridge Memorial Hospital or charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Carol and family would like to thank the wonderful staff Granite Landing, who made her time in her new home a joy and then helped to ease Jean's final days, the compassionate staff of Parameds, and to all of the friends who kept Jean in their thoughts and prayers. To Lin, Nancy and Marion, Mom could not have had three dearer people in her life; words cannot express my gratitude for your love. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lounsbury Funeral Home, Cambridge Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
519-658-9366