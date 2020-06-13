It is with sadness and much love that we say goodbye to our beloved wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend Jean Freund who passed away June 8, 2020 at 82 years of age. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years Bill, her daughter Beth (James) Hendricksen, granddaughters Helena and Ava, sister Lavonne Banz and many other extended family members and friends. Jean lived out her faith as a kind, gentle and generous person who loved spending time with family and friends and serving her community. A family Funeral Service will livestreamed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11 am (mdt) at https://hosannalutheran.ab.ca/livestream (archive will be accessible after the service). The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Ashbourne for their dedication and loving care these past ten years. Memorial donations may be made directly to Hosanna Lutheran Church, the Ashbourne (https://www.ecfoundation.org/funds/ashbourne-fund/) or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 13, 2020.