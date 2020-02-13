|
Jean's family announces the peaceful passing of our wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Norman of 67 years and daughter Carol (Gary) Fillmore, their children Krista (Brock), Benjamin (Natasha), and great-grandchildren Cohen and Madison; daughter Linda (Ralph) Bramer, their children Allison (Brett), Aaron (Catharine) and Taylor (Nicholas). Jean was also loved by her "grand fur-babies", especially Pepper! Jean's many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family also had a special place in her heart. Jean was born in Galt, Ontario and is the last surviving member of her family. She was pre-deceased by her seven brothers, four sisters and her parents, Jessie (nee Baillie) and Robert Davidson. Acknowledging her many friendships including the "Crazy Eights" card group, the close friends who shared their love of cross-country skiing and the girl's weekends away while the boys went fishing. Mom was a long-standing member of Wesley United and St. John's-On-The-Hill (Cedarhill) Churches in Cambridge. She was a lifetime member of the UCW and spent many years singing in the church choirs. Her family would like to thank the staff of Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Hilltop Manor for their compassionate care. A memorial gathering celebrating Jean's life will be held at Coutt's Funeral Home, 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge on Saturday, February 22 from 1 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Cambridge Memorial Hospital. "The Heavenly Choir has a new voice"
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 13, 2020