1939-2020 It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my Father, John Bilodeau on September 14, 2020. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Rosanne (Rob) and two grandchildren; Justin and Chantal Lapierre. He is survived by his sister Pierette of Montreal and his brother Andre (Ghislaine) and sister-in-law Lauraine Bilodeau. He leaves behind his nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his wife, Gisele (2009), his brother Normand (2017) and his parents Arthur and Gilberte Lemelin of St. Fabien de Panet, Quebec. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Branch 2184 Galt. A former parishioner at St. Gregory's Church. He was a longtime employee of Rockwell Automation. John was often seen working in his garage with an available chair for friends and neighbors to drop in for visit. He was an avid snowmobiler, loved to fish, play golf and watch hockey. He was a resident at the Marian Residence for over two years. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from St. Gregory's Church. His daughter wishes to thank everyone for his care at the Marian Residence and for all prayers received. A special thank you to all the caregivers at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in the Med C ward for their compassionate care over the last 5 weeks. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com
