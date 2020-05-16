Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Mother of Constance Caron (the late Raymond Caron), Kevin More (Valerie Hart). Sister of Rita (Dave), Larry (Stella), Ronnie (Bonnie) and Evelyn. Grandmother of Gracia Caron, Emma Caron and Carson Wood. Sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, their families and friends. She was a wonderful Grandma to all of her grand furbabies: Sierra, Bear, Gizmo, Gemini, Zoey, Ryker, Dozer, Bonnie and Clyde. Predeceased by her parents Philias Chaput and Laura Gravelle, sisters Theresa (George), Irene (Bud) and brothers Omer (Jeannine), Cecile, Norm (Sandy). She was a strong, beautiful, loving caring woman who enjoyed life and will be greatly missed. She loved going to bingo with her friend Darlene Kennedy, enjoyed going to plays, watching her game shows and soap operas, scratch tickets and spending time with her family and friends. In accordance with Jeannine's wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge (519)621-1650. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.couttsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 16, 2020.