Jeannine Gertrude Marie More
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Mother of Constance Caron (the late Raymond Caron), Kevin More (Valerie Hart). Sister of Rita (Dave), Larry (Stella), Ronnie (Bonnie) and Evelyn. Grandmother of Gracia Caron, Emma Caron and Carson Wood. Sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, their families and friends. She was a wonderful Grandma to all of her grand furbabies: Sierra, Bear, Gizmo, Gemini, Zoey, Ryker, Dozer, Bonnie and Clyde. Predeceased by her parents Philias Chaput and Laura Gravelle, sisters Theresa (George), Irene (Bud) and brothers Omer (Jeannine), Cecile, Norm (Sandy). She was a strong, beautiful, loving caring woman who enjoyed life and will be greatly missed. She loved going to bingo with her friend Darlene Kennedy, enjoyed going to plays, watching her game shows and soap operas, scratch tickets and spending time with her family and friends. In accordance with Jeannine's wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge (519)621-1650. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.couttsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
5196211650
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved