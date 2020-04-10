|
|
October 24, 1942 - April 05, 2020 Our hearts are broken as we announce the passing of Jemima Lucretia (Tish) Tilley, age 77, at her residence in North West Brook on Sunday , April 5, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Arthur; parents, Baxter and Nellie Gosse and brother, Hedley Gosse. Leaving to mourn with many precious memories are her daughters, Sandra Tilley (Shawn Longman) and Sherri Tilley-Wanklin (Gary); grandchildren, Drew Wanklin, Chloe Adamthwaite (Geoff) and Brooke Wanklin; sisters , Betty Butt (Claude), Gloria Butler (Bruce- deceased) and Kathleen Martin (Russell); brother, Dolph Gosse (May- deceased); sister-in-law, Loretta Gosse as well as other family and friends. Tish's life will be remembered for her unconditional love of family and friends... her love of knitting .... quilting for family .... a great card player... memories to be cherished forever. Donations in her memory are gratefully accepted to the Dr. Albert O'Mahoney Manor, Clarenville. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of her life and burial will take place at a later date.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 10, 2020