Jennifer Lillian COULSON
July 29, 1969 - March 15, 2020 On March 15, 2020 we received the phone call no parent wants to hear. Our daughter, Jennifer Lillian Coulson, had passed away. Left to mourn the quiet that "Noisy" left behind is, her friend and father Jack Coulson (Wendy), Susan (Haggerty) Coulson, her children, Jacob Pinder (Brittany), Kaelan Cave, Jonathan Gianoulias, Lainey Gianoulias, brother Jason Jesperson (Andrea), step-sister to Warren Caughill (Jodi), Timmy Caughill (Sue). Grandmother to Logan Pinder. Loved and missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and her loving four legged friend Alice. She touched everyone with her humour and that very unique laugh! Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Jennifer`s life will be at the time we are safe to do so. Donations to CMHA, Wellington Street Cambridge; Addictions Services, Walnut Street, Cambridge, or a charity of your choice. Information on the Celebration of Life will be updated on the Coutts Funeral Home website when dates are selected. Friends and family are invited to sign Jennifer's online book of condolences at: www.couttsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
5196211650
