1/1
Jennifer Lillian COULSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COULSON, Jennifer Lillian On March 15, 2020 we received the phone call no parent wants to hear. Our daughter, Jennifer Lillian Coulson, had passed away. Left to mourn the quiet that "Noisy" left behind is, her friend and father Jack Coulson (Wendy), mother Susan (Haggarty) Coulson, her children, Jacob Pinder (Brittany), Kaelan Cave, Jonathan Gianoulias, Lainey Gianoulias, brother Jason Jesperson (Andrea), step-sister to Warren Caughill (Jodi), Timmy Caughill (Sue). Grandmother to Logan Pinder. Loved and missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and her loving four legged friend Alice. She touched everyone with her humour and that very unique laugh! Cremation has taken place. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Visitation will be held at COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE (96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, 519-621-1650) on Saturday, August 15 from 1 - 2 pm. Upon arrival to the scheduled events, funeral home staff will provide complete directions. Donations to CMHA, Wellington Street Cambridge; Addictions Services, Walnut Street, Cambridge, or a charity of your choice. Information on the Celebration of Life will be updated on the Coutts Funeral Home website when dates are selected. Friends and family are invited to sign Jennifer's online book of condolences at: www.couttsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
5196211650
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved