COULSON, Jennifer Lillian On March 15, 2020 we received the phone call no parent wants to hear. Our daughter, Jennifer Lillian Coulson, had passed away. Left to mourn the quiet that "Noisy" left behind is, her friend and father Jack Coulson (Wendy), mother Susan (Haggarty) Coulson, her children, Jacob Pinder (Brittany), Kaelan Cave, Jonathan Gianoulias, Lainey Gianoulias, brother Jason Jesperson (Andrea), step-sister to Warren Caughill (Jodi), Timmy Caughill (Sue). Grandmother to Logan Pinder. Loved and missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and her loving four legged friend Alice. She touched everyone with her humour and that very unique laugh! Cremation has taken place. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Visitation will be held at COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE (96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, 519-621-1650) on Saturday, August 15 from 1 - 2 pm. Upon arrival to the scheduled events, funeral home staff will provide complete directions. Donations to CMHA, Wellington Street Cambridge; Addictions Services, Walnut Street, Cambridge, or a charity of your choice
. Information on the Celebration of Life will be updated on the Coutts Funeral Home website when dates are selected. Friends and family are invited to sign Jennifer's online book of condolences at: www.couttsfuneralhome.com