It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Ross on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Jim is now reunited with his loving wife of 52 years, Elaine Ross who passed away in 2016. Forever loved and remembered by his children Nancy (Chuck Schoenmaker), Heather (Peter Hall), Ian (Laura) and David. Dedicated and cherished grandpa to; Matthew, Nathan, Josiah, Joanna (Schoenmaker) Andrew, Erika, William (Hall) Brooklynn, Sydney, Victoria, Colton and Savannah (Ross). Will be missed dearly by his sister, Doraine Ross, and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Jim and Lillian Ross and his sisters Lillian Foley and Helen Bender. Jim devoted his life to his Lord, his biological family and the Grand Valley Fortifiers Limited family of staff and livestock producers that he lead and served for 60 years. Jim devoted his career and business to the Lord and to serving the ever changing and growing needs of livestock producers across the country. A man of unwavering integrity, generosity and concern for others, Jim left an indelible mark of enthusiasm and authenticity on all those that had the pleasure of knowing him. Jim was so very loved and appreciated. Visitation and funeral service have taken place. Those who were unable to attend may visit Coutts Funeral Home webpage to view Jim's service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heritage College and Seminary, Faith's Orphans Fund, the Muskoka Bible Foundation or the Coping Centre would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences


Published in The Cambridge Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
farm of Ian and Laura Ross
NOV
9
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
farm of Ian and Laura Ross
NOV
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Forward Church
Funeral services provided by
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
5196211650
Memories & Condolences
November 8, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Ross Family. your dad and I spent many hours together on the various
Boards a Forward and numerous trips to various Churches when we were members of the Building Committee for the the beautiful Church on Myers Rd. Jim was a real Blessing to us all and will be sadly missed.
Jim McLeod
Friend
November 8, 2020
The Stone family would like to send our condolences. I never had the privilege of meeting Mr. Ross but I feel I know him well through the impacts he has had on the Ross/Hall family and insights I gained about him in the book Entrepreneurship With a Mission. Thank-you Mr. Ross for you have impacted my life in many positive ways through the people you have influenced.
The Stone Family
Friend
November 8, 2020
Our condolences on the loss of your dear father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
Pete & Dorothy Van Riel
Acquaintance
November 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Although we are unable to be with you at this time our thoughts and prayers are. Rely on the Lord for he will give you strength.
Allen and Margit, Ethan, Melodie Booker
Friend
November 8, 2020
Jim it was a honour to have known and worked with you on the Roadside Tree planting. You were a great person and your strong faith came through in all the decisions you made in your life.

Our condolences to all the Ross family.

Jackie and Ernie Riddle
Jackie Riddle
Friend
November 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ron Henderson
Friend
