Joan Eleanor (Parrott) FOURNIER
1946-05-13 - 2020-10-16
Of Goderich passed away peacefully at Huron Hospice, Clinton on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Eugene Fournier for 53 years. Daughter of the late James Parrott (1977) and the late Marlea Parrott (1990). Predeceased by brothers Ron (2001) and Larry (2016). Her life among us continues in her sister Arlene Matthews of Goderich, many nieces, nephews, cousins, second cousins, three stepchildren, granddaughter Jessica Fournier (Doon area of K W) and Aunt Helen ( Tillsonburg). Joan will be sadly missed by neighbours and friends in Meneset (Goderich) as well as her Christian Family at St. George's Anglican Church, Goderich, where she was an active and vibrant member. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life is tentatively planned for May 13, 2021. Memorial donations would be appreciated by the family to either St. George's Anglican Church Goderich, or, to Huron Hospice. Contact Huron Hospice c/o Clinton Hospital 98 Shipley St. Clinton, Ont. N0M 1L0, 519-482-6440 x 6301.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCallum & Palla - GODERICH
11 CAMBRIA ROAD NORTH
Goderich, ON N7A 2G5
(519) 524-7345
