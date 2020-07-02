Passed away peacefully at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving and devoted wife of Wilf Stahlbaum. Cherished mother of Linda Radigan and Larry Stahlbaum (Alice). Proud grandmother of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. Joan will also be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Roy Kibble and her sisters Elsie Turner, Audrey Husak and Doris Harvie. At Joan's request, Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy or a charity of one's choice
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy or a charity of one's choice.
