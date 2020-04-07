|
|
With great sadness, his family announces that Joao passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Aldora (nee Ferreira) and loving father of the Late Joao Jr. (d. 2009) and Grace (Bob MacLaughlin). Proud and loving grandfather of Tiago John Melo, Brian Edward Melo, Andrew Emmanuel Melo, Isaac Mathews Cabral, Joel Williams Cabral and Jordan MacLaughlin. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sister Gloria Cabral (Late Samuel), brother Antonio Cabral (Late Adelia), brother in-law Paulo Ferreira (Laudalina), sisters in-law Debora Teixeira (Late Albano) and Manuela Borges (Carlos) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is also predeceased by his brother in-law Mario Ferreira. Joao and his family came to Canada on June 17, 1970. He enjoyed dancing, bowling, golfing, and entertaining friends but the most important thing in his life was his family. In accordance with his wishes, burial has taken place and his life will be celebrated with a Mass at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in his memory to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be made at www.tlittlefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 7, 2020