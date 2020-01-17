Home

It is with great sadness we announce that Joao Paiva Resendes passed away at the age of 85 surrounded by his family at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Monday January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Ines (Braga) Resendes and father of Joe Resendes, Tony Resendes, Mario Resendes, Walter Resendes, Nellie Botelho (Jim) and Diane Resendes-Ching (Joseph). Loving grandfather of Landon, Jenissa, Abbie, Ryan, Kira, Sydney, Mason, Jesse, Nicole, Cody, Sommer, Madison, Aaryn, Brighten, Justin and Aiden. Great-grandfather to Owen. Visitation was held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge (519)-740-0669 on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. with prayers recited at 9 p.m. at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 210 South Street, Cambridge N1R 2P4 on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Parklawn Cemetery.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 17, 2020
