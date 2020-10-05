With sadness, the family announces the passing of Johann MacGregor Hartford on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener. Johann was a loving mother to Ann (Geoff), Kathy (Tony) and John (Gloria). A proud and loving Grandmother to Nicholas, Liam, Joseph, Anna, Robert, Owen, Stella and Nina. A dear sister to James Gray and Margaret (Harold) Plue, as well as Aunt to John (Cyndy), Jamie (Debbie), Christine (Bob), Janice (Brad) and Ken. Johann was predeceased by her husband William, sister-in-law Josie and parents Kenneth and Ann Gray. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of a funeral service, there will be a Celebration of Life planned to take place in the spring of 2021. Any expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Cambridge Humane Society. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com
to leave online condolences.