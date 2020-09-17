1/1
John BARGEMAN
John Bargeman with his dear wife at his side, passed into Glory on September 10th, 2020 at Fairview Mennonite Home in his 91st year. Beloved husband of 67 years to Maria "Iti" (nee Ten Hove). Loving Dad to Jerry (Glenda) Bargeman, Wendy (Alan) Brocklebank, and Joyce (Gary) Janssen. Forever remembered Opa to Nicholas (Naomi), Lucas, Maria, Deirdre, Pamela (Jason), Jason (Jenn), Arend (Susan), James (Nicole), Marlene (Mark) and Great Opa to Hannah, Hunter, Kiara, Avery, Eden, Mitchel, Jeffrey, Jared, Jocelyn, Kirk, Carson, Evan, Blake and Scott. John will also be missed by his brothers Wim (Truus), Johan, and best friend Hans Pennings. Family received friends on Sunday, September 13th at T. Little Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Cambridge for visitation from 7-9 p.m. Private family interment took place at Memory Gardens, followed by a Memorial Service at St. George Free Reformed Church, St. George at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Peace Haven.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
